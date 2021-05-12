Join El Campo Public Works in celebrating a great tradition.
Since 1960, the American Public Works Association has celebrated National Public Works Week each May to raise awareness of the important contributions of public works professionals and the crucial role that infrastructure, facilities and services play in the quality of life in our communities.
National Public Works Week is May 16 to 22, and honors those who serve the public good everyday with dedication and determination.
Last year El Campo Public Works garnered a National Accreditation from APWA and we are proud to celebrate this with our community.
El Campo Public Works personnel have been essential during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and February 2021 Winter storm, proudly serving as first responders in partnership with police, fire and health care workers to provide and protect the citizens, and continue essential work every day to keep our community safe and functioning.
The efficiency of the qualified and dedicated personnel who staff the City of El Campo Public Works is directly influenced by the community’s attitudes and understanding of the importance of the work they perform.
These duties include taking calls for customer service, road maintenance, water main breaks, sanitary overflows, pothole repairs, drainage concerns, parks maintenance, vehicle maintenance, facilities maintenance, mosquito abatement, exceptional safe water production and distribution, and the needed collection and environmental treatment of the wastewater generated in our growing community.
“Stronger Together” is this year’s theme and focuses on strong ties to the community and its leaders, as we focus on the infrastructure, facilities and services that are vital to communities.
Public Works provides public health, safety, quality of life and well being for the people of El Campo. That dedication to duty is an indispensable influence on our way of life.
Every year, Public Works Week recognizes the public works professionals who ensure that our vital infrastructure today is taken care of, so that future generations will enjoy a higher quality of life.
Public Works creates a vision that is not only obtainable, but that is sustainable.
– Kevin Thompson is the El Campo Public Works director.
