City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Rudy Melchor, 51, of 611 College was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 on a Jackson County warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted a $30,000 bond and was released the same day.
Kevin Ray Carrion, 43, of 1408 S. Mechanic, was arrested at 12.39 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 on a Matagorda County Sheriff’s Department warrant for driving while intoxicated second offense and local warrants for failure to appear and public intoxication. Processed, he was taken to county jail. Once there, he posted $4,492 in bonds and was released the same day.
Katalin Lou Burns, 25, of 918 N. Liberty was arrested in the 400 block of West Fifth for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Officers took her into custody at 9:28 p.m. after seizing marijuana and Xanax. Processed, Burns was transferred to county jail.
Property
Junell Desmonia Davis, 22, of 605 Ave. A was arrested by 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 on warrants of theft, fighting, failure to appear, speeding, no insurance and no driver’s license. Processed, she went to county jail.
Ana Patricia Escamilla, 43, of 810 Empire was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 on a warrant for theft with a previous conviction. She stands accused of stealing a Keurig coffee maker from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Sept. 10.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating the report of multiple forged checks coming in from Ryan Services, 26620 U.S. 59. The crime took place sometime between Sept. 22 and Oct. 9. Loss exceeds $5,000.
Identity theft was uncovered at First Convenience Bank, 3413 West Loop, on Saturday, Oct. 10. Police are tracking down those responsible for the theft of an estimated $1,000.
Rugs, shower curtains, food saver products, dishes and other home items were reported stolen at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, between 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. Loss exceeds $400.
Vandals attacked a Nissan Altima parked in the 600 block of Cheryl Drive between 5 and 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 doing an estimated $4,000 damage.
A park bench was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Delta around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. Loss is estimated at $500.
Violence, weapons
Family violence was reported in the 600 block of South Wharton on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Onesimo Salgado, 30, of 1415 Mary was booked at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 on warrants for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Lee Perez, 18, of 703 Marionette was booked at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 on a warrant for marijuana possession.
Jayden Bray Wilson, 20, of 1510 Charlie was booked at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 on a warrant for tampering with evidence. Processed, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Rene Garcia, 46, of 1309 Fred was booked at 2:42 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 on a warrant for home burglary.
