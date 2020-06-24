City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Demarquis Demond Faniel, 28, of 2202 Granite Park Lane in Richmond was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Sunday, June 21 for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence and no driver’s license. He allegedly had crack cocaine and marijuana. Processed, Faniel was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted $35,624 in bonds and was released the same day.
Davonte Dupree Jones, 21, of 108 E. Correll was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, June 21 on warrants for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, tampering with evidence, being involved in a 2019 wreck and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for failure to appear (aggravated assault - family violence - with a deadly weapon). He stands accused of having crack cocaine on Feb. 13 and attempted to swallow it. Processed, Jones was released due to medical complications.
Jose Augustine Perez-Prado, 62, of 1102 Wright was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Sunday, June 21 for driving while intoxicated third offense after being involved in a car wreck in the 700 block of Pinchot. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Property
Ramiro Rosiles Jr., 22, of 308 Tallow Lane was arrested at 7:47 p.m. Friday, June 19 for evading arrest and theft after officers caught up with him in the 200 block of West Sixth. Rosiles stands accused of stealing an iPhone 8 valued at $525. Processed, he was sent to the county jail.
Domingo Aldape, 61, of 911 E. Hillje was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Sunday, June 21 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. He stands accused of stealing less than $20 in beer on June 6, but faces felony punishment due to past acts. Processed, Aldape was transferred to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Jurvon Montgomery Bryant, 21, of 1515 Lilly was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Sunday, June 21 for fighting. Processed, he paid a fine and was released.
Other
Braelon Tre’zhun Hudlin, 17, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 10:33 p.m. was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Thursday, June 18 for evading arrest. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
An estimated $2,000 in diesel fuel was stolen from Zip In Zip Out, 1414 Palacios, between Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19.
Burglars targeted a Cadillac in the 700 block of Dunlap between noon and 7 p.m. Friday, June 19 stealing a lawnmower and handgun. Loss is estimated at $300.
A Poulan Pro lawnmower, homemade trailer and gas can were stolen from the 300 block of Shropshire between 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20 and 7 a.m. Sunday, June 21. Loss exceeds $2,000.
Violence, weapons
A home was burglarized in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20 during a disturbance. An iPhone 11 valued at $1,100 was stolen.
Multiple shots were fired in the 800 block of Marionette around 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 19.
County Jail Bookings
Property
Thomas Garcia Sr., 43, of 1309 Fred was booked at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 on warrants for burglary of a vehicle and three counts of theft.
Arthur Saucedo Jr., 17, of 1112 Thrift was arrested WCSO by 1:33 a.m. Sunday, June 21 for theft of a firearm. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Chevon Monique Hayes, 39, of 3117 E. Alabama, No. 12, in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:12 a.m. Thursday, June 18 for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person and vandalism.
Christopher Gerard Hughes, 41, of 545 N. Spanish Camp in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 7:36 a.m. Saturday, June 20 for aggravated assault with a weapon - family violence. Processed, Hughes posted a $50,000 bond and was released the next day.
