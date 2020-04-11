I Want To Ride Your Bicycle: A Dobbins Street resident summoned Eagle Lake police around 3:15 p.m. on March 30 to report two stolen bicycles. Total loss is estimated at $200.
Life In The Last Lane: A traffic stop in Eagle Lake led to one drug arrest on March 29. Now 21-year-old Cameron Muzny faces two Class A and two Class B misdemeanors for drug possession.
(Not Quite) Midnight Smokers: A patrol of the city park on March 28 led to the discovery of a couple sitting there after hours. “Officer Jerry Alvarez smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside of their vehicle and the male subject gave the marijuana to Officer Alvarez,” Sgt. David Weatherall said, adding a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia was issued.
Band (Not) On The Run: The report of a teenager with a handgun in EH Henry Park on March 27 had officers racing to the area.
The reportee said the individual was pointing the gun at other teenagers.
“Both officers arrived on the scene and met with the juveniles and their parents,” Weatherall said. “No gun was located, and all juveniles were released to family members.”
(Damage) At The Car Wash: Vandals struck on March 22 damaging two coin machines. No damage estimates were available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.