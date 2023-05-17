What seems to have started as a gas stove accidentally left on in a travel trailer ended up injuring three at Fun Town RV in Wharton Sunday.
The Wharton Fire Department, Wharton EMS, police and the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a flash explosion at the RV park around 4:30 p.m.
“It was an RV, about a 14-18 foot travel trailer. (The cause) is still under investigation, but it seems to be human error. The stove might have been left on and when either the customer or an employee came in they might have hit the igniter and caused the flash,” Wharton VFD Chief Hector Hernandez said Monday.
Three WVFD fire units responded as did three EMS units as well as law enforcement, There was no continuous blaze, just a short flash explosion, officials say.
Three injuries were reported by Wharton PD, one 54-year-old female employee and two customers, a 44-year-old woman and 57-year-old man, sustained between first and third degree burns from the explosion and were flown to a Houston hospital, according to WPD Public Information Officer Lt. Ariel Soltura.
No further information about the health of the victims was available as of press time.
Wharton EMS had no comment about injuries sustained at the scene.
Police investigations have stopped as the Wharton PD has determined that the incident was an accident with no criminal activity, Soltura said.
Fun Town RV, 6767 U.S. 59, was closed Monday and Tuesday morning, but scheduled to reopen Tuesday afternoon as reported by the Fun Town RV Call Center.
A press release from Fun Town RV was reported to be forthcoming, but not available by press time.
