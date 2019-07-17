Area residents are being asked to hold on to their tattered flags for just a while longer, and never, ever simply throw one away.
Instead, the unserviceable flag disposal box will be placed for collections once its renovations are complete.
“It will be made available for all to use soon,” said Andrew Merta, Everyday Heroes volunteer.
A flag is considered unservicable when it has become damaged (rips, tears or holes) or worn (used until extremely thin or faded).
An unservicable flag should be folded, never simply wadded up, and turned over to appropriate organizations – any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces or organizations pledged to properly retire what is, when flapping in the breeze, considered a living symbol of the nation.
Previously placed on the grounds of the El Campo’s fire station when it was still located off East Jackson Street, the box will likely be moved to a new location, Merta said.
“Part of the reason is so it can be placed so people can drive up and drop off,” he said, adding he’s hopeful that making it easy for the public will help increase the number of flags that can be properly retired.
Flag retirement ceremonies will be conducted, when needed, by the new Everyday Heroes Honor Guard.
