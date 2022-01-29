Voters wanting to cast their ballots by mail this year need to make sure they file the correct ballot request form and provide the appropriate identification to accompany it.
According to Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter, the first five requests she received this year had to be returned, two because they were on outdated forms and the rest for incomplete information.
“I’ve had a number of them come in that I had to send a letter with another form,” she said.
Richter’s office, like every other elections office in the state, is under a time crunch due to the pandemic and the state legislature’s new election laws that started this year. The correct ballot by mail request form, and all other local elections information, is available on the county’s website at www.co.wharton.tx.us/page/wharton.Elections.
All requests for a ballot by mail must be in Richter’s office by the close of business on Feb. 18 to be eligible for the March 1 primaries.
In order to vote early by mail, voters must:
• Be absent from the county on Election Day and during early voting;
• Be sick or disabled;
• Be 65 years of age or older on Election Day;
• Be confined in jail, but eligible to vote;
• Expect to give birth three weeks before or after Election Day.
The request form must be delivered or mailed to the office as a hard copy. No electronic submissions will be accepted.
Voters outside the county can fax their request, but the original form must still be mailed. A photo ID is required to vote.
The requests must be mailed or delivered to 315 E. Milam St., Suite 103, Wharton, TX 77488.
Richter said she was delayed in mailing out voter registration cards because the census was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. That caused delays by the legislature to conduct redistricting.
About 400 requests for ballots by mail are anticipated for this election. Most of the requests Richter is receiving currently are for the Democratic Primary because Democratic Party officials sent out request forms.
The Republican Party has not done that as far as she knows.
The parties can send the forms unsolicited to their members.
“We’re not allowed to send anything unless they request it,” Richter said.
Early voting
Early voting starts Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 25 with Election Day on Tuesday, March 1.
To vote early in person, registered voters may vote at a location convenient to them.
Early voting locations in Wharton County are:
El Campo Library, 200 W. Church, El Campo
Wharton County Annex D, classroom 116, 315 E. Milam in Wharton
East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside, East Bernard
The hours are:
Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24-25: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
