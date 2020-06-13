Wharton police are investigating the murder of a woman, shot and killed as a rally for peace took place on the courthouse square Sunday.
Four days later, the victim’s brother was arrested, accused of tampering with evidence in the case, and the hunt for the killer continues, as of press time.
Wharton police officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Davis around 3 p.m. Sunday and soon found a woman, later identified as 19-year-old Stephanie Paniagua, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
A witness told police a man wearing all black, including a black COVID mask, was seen running out of the home.
WPD with assistance from the Texas Rangers interviewed witnesses and tracked down Julio Paniagua, 21, of 417 Davis in Wharton. He was arrested Thursday on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Paniagua remained in the county jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond as of press time. He has not been charged with the homicide.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Wharton PD at 979 532-3131 or anonymously at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm.
At the time of the shooting, an estimated 300 people had gathered on the Wharton courthouse square for the Wharton United event calling for peace.
The shooting is the first murder in the Wharton city limits since November 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.