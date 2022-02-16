Wharton County commissioners wadded through some red tape to take advantage of a Hurricane Harvey grant for water and wastewater plant improvements in Boling and Louise during Monday’s session of commissioners court.
It took five agenda items for the county to methodically go through the process of adjusting a Hurricane Harvey Recovery Grant from the Texas General Land Office (GLO) after bids for two generators came in over budget.
“Our grant projects called for the county to make improvements to sewer and water facilities, flood and drainage facilities, there was a lot in this Lake Net within it, it’s a big old project,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
When the county sought bids, it set a budget of $189,075 for two generators, one for the Boling water plant and one for the Louise wastewater plant. A contingency was added for a third generator if the bids were low enough, but they were not.
“The base bid called for installing, constructing, putting in emergency generators at the Boling Municipal Water District, and then the Louise Water Plant No. 2, that was the base bid,” he said.
The bids came in at $200,000. The third generator was cut from the plan and the Boling generator was fully funded.
Most of the Louise generator will be funded by the grant, but the remaining portion will be covered by the Wharton County Water Control and Improvement District. That meant that resolutions had to be passed to make the adjustments and to send and receive the appropriate funds, hence the need for five agenda items.
All the items were approved unanimously and now await acceptance from the GLO before they can proceed.
Being Neighborly
Commissioners unanimously approved two measures that allow local governments to carry out projects within the county.
Commissioners approved a five-year construction easement to the City of Wharton to work on a drainage system that crosses Colorado Street.
When the city began doing research on the easements for the project it was discovered that the county owns two small lots under the street, Spenrath said.
“The City of Wharton will soon begin work on the massive levee project ... Part of the initial phases includes making some improvements to the existing drainage system that basically runs under Business 59. It runs from Elm Street, which is right here in front of Los Cucos, that runs all the way down to the jail. And then it goes over from Elm Street across … Colorado Street. It runs, if you will, to the top of Dinosaur Park,” he said.
The second item allows the Calhoun County Navigational Industrial Development Authority to transfer ownership of oil and gas pipelines that run through part of the county. There is no cost to Wharton County and no construction is anticipated.
Boling Voting Location Moved
Commissioners approved moving the voting location from the Boling Fire Department next door to the St. Joseph Parish Hall.
The church provides better security, more room and has a kitchen election workers can utilize on breaks, Spenrath said.
The action does not impact early voting, only on Election Day, March 1.
In other action, commissioners:
• Approved modifications to the district attorney’s office;
• Accepted and awarded a request for qualifications for architectural services for the assessment of storage needs for the county;
• Approved a TxDOT bridge replacement on County Road 114 at the LCRA canal; and
• Ratified applications for a Victims of Crime Act grant and a Violence Against Women Act grant for the district attorney’s office.
