City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Alan David Carbajal, 29, of 402 Mockingbird was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 on warrants for possession of a restricted smoking material and driving while license invalid. Processed, he was held for 28 hours and released at 11:15 p.m. on Christmas.
Joseph Joe McMillian, 38, of unlisted address on CR 301 was arrested at 11:15 a.m. on Christmas Day on a warrant for being a bondsman off bond (possession of a controlled substance). Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Violence, weapons
Vangie Marie Lee Deleon, 34, of 1448 Ruth was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 for disorderly conduct - fighting while on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Processed, she pleaded guilty, paid the fine and was released the same day.
Anna Marie Garcia, 35, of 305 Tivy in Kerrville was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 for disorderly conduct - fighting in the same incident as Deleon. Processed, she too pleaded guilty, paid the fine and was released.
Public intoxication: 3.
City Incidents
Property
A broken window in the 100 block of East Monseratte prompted the investigation of a possible burglary. Damage is estimated at $200.
A burglary was reported at Paint Perfection, 109 N. Washington, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. A $400 glass door was broken and a cash register stolen.
A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. A Chevrolet Tahoe received an estimated $1,000 damage.
Burglars stuck a home in the 400 block of East Watt between 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 and 1:30 a.m. on Christmas. Two televisions were stolen with the loss estimated at more than $700.
