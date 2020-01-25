The magazine honoring El Campo’s firefighting volunteers won best in the state for semi-weekly publications, according to Texas Press Association Better Newspaper contest judges. The 2019 section celebrated the department’s 110th anniversary.
“Best in state? Amazing. The section wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of El Campo’s firefighting volunteers, the support of our advertisers and the community as well as the hard work of the Leader-News staff,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said of the award presented at the annual press convention in Galveston Jan. 18.
This is the second state award for an El Campo VFD magazine. Coverage of the department’s 100th anniversary in 2009 also was voted best in state by Texas Press judges.
“What can I say, people love the dedication of the volunteers and newspaper staffers did everything they could to ensure the magazine was exceptional and, without a doubt, they did so,” Crabtree said.
Quala Matocha’s story on a young woman serving in the department captured her joy in serving the community as well as her sense of duty while another piece looked at the effects on the volunteers’ families.
Crabtree looked at 110 years of ECVFD volunteers answering the calls for help, spoke with the chiefs and talked to members about what it took to face the flames while former reporter Melony Overton looked at the volunteers’ training and the auxiliary supporting them.
“And then there were the efforts of Brittany O’Brien, our production manager, in making sure each page and each ad truly stood out as well was our ad reps Haley Orsak and Missy Perilloux. They could not have done better,” Crabtree said.
El Campo Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said he hadn’t seen a similar magazine done on any other fire departments.
“I think it’s unique,” he said. “I appreciate everything y’all do. It’s outstanding coverage.”
The newspaper earned another first place honor thanks to the column writing efforts of Crabtree – and the possum that came to visit.
“Thoroughly enjoyed reading about the possum that so rudely invaded the Crabtree household. Your colorful writing made me truly wish I witnessed this furry home invasion,” the judge wrote.
Third place honors came in the news photo category and headline writing while fourth place finishes came in sports photos and coverage.
“I’m proud of every single member of the Leader-News staff,” Crabtree said. “They do an outstanding job every single edition, every single special section, because they care about the news and the newspaper you, our readers, receive. And, remember, it’s all made possible by the advertisers. Please remember to support them and shop local whenever possible.”
