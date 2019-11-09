The public will have a chance to address proposed city charter changes Tuesday night, shortly before El Campo’s Charter Review Commission presents its recommendations to city council.
The amendments, once reviewed by council, will join three at-large council seats on the ballot next May.
Proposed amendments include:
• Changes language regarding how the city grows, bringing it in line with state law.
• Covers when an appointment will be made for a vacant city council position.
• Eliminates language making the city manager the “chief conservator of the peace within the city limits” and allows them to miss council sessions when approved by council.
• Eliminates city council’s responsibility to appoint a city court clerk, shifting that duty to the city judge with city manager approval. Also moves oversight of the court from the finance director to the city manager or designee.
• Changes language about economic development assistance to comply with state law.
• Lists the Planning & Zoning Commission by that name throughout the charter.
• Changes language regarding nepotism to ensure compliance with the Texas Local Government Code.
The Charter Review Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, just before the El Campo City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. that night.
On the agenda is a public hearing on proposed amendments as well as a line item allowing the commission to add other amendments.
Still pending is a citizen petition to address how the city mayor is selected.
