Louise ISD Superintendent Garth Oliver was honored as a Distinguished Alumni by Bay City ISD Friday night at the district’s varsity football game.
This year, Oliver and 11 other honorees were nominated based on excellence in their respective fields. Eligible career paths for the honor are education, business, law, medicine, science, philanthropy and more.
“They’ve fought for the rights of others, they’ve dedicated their time to charity and causes and they’ve fought for our nation,” BCISD Superintendent Marshall Scott III said via a press release.
This year’s distinguished alumni were recognized during halftime during the BCISD Blackcat football game against Needville. Their photos and biographies will soon be hung in the district’s administration building.
“I’m elated to be nominated and to receive the honor,” Oliver said. “When I was in high school, I never imagined I’d be named a distinguished alumni.”
Oliver attended BCISD from eighth through 12th grade, graduating from Bay City High School in 1981. He was a member of the school’s swim team for two years, starting his sophomore year.
Before finding his passion for education, Oliver struggled to select a career path. He worked as a custodian, a construction worker and more to pay for school before deciding to become an educator, like his mother.
“I always knew I wanted to be a teacher, but I kept trying to be something else that I thought I should be,” Oliver said. “Choose what you really want to do and what you are passionate about. Even if you think you don’t know, you really do know deep in your heart. You’ve just got to go for it.”
He went on to earn a doctorate in career and technology education from Clemson University in South Carolina, and he taught at universities before becoming LISD’s chief six years ago.
The purpose of the distinguished alumni program, according to the BCISD officials, is not only to honor the accomplishments of BCISD graduates, but to also provide current students with role models.
Oliver wanted current students to know that even if life seems tough right now, it will get better.
“Everyday I go to work and I’m happy, because I’m in the right place,” Oliver said. “There’s a lot to be said about enjoying your work. So, know there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. You’ve got to go through some hardship to get that prize, and for me, that prize is being superintendent of LISD.”
Distinguished alumni are selected through a nomination and review process and then inducted in even-numbered years. Nominations are accepted through the third Sunday in May of an induction year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.