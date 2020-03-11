Each El Campo Volunteer Fire Department donor, better than 2,000, came Monday night to enjoy fried oysters and fish by the plateful.
“We prepared for 2,500,” Department President Kenny Socha said, watching diners go through the lines more than an hour before the event actually started. “We should get that.”
The event, dubbed the Appreciation Supper, starts each year at 6 p.m. but you wouldn’t have known that walking into the El Campo Civic Center. A good portion of the tables were filled with a steady line picking up dine-in and to-go plates by 5 p.m.
“We’re happy with the turnout. We’re actually a week early because of Little League ball, so we’re back-to-back with Rotary (which also serves a sea
food supper),” Socha said.
It didn’t bother 94-year-old Mary Triska of El Campo who positioned herself in the back of the room enjoying her meal and watching the crowd.
“I come out every year. I never miss it, I get to meet some people. See friends I don’t always see,” she said.
In line early were former city councilman Tommy Hitzfeld and Alan Heskamp.
“I’m here to support the VFD. It’s one of the best things that the citizens of El Campo do,” Hitzfeld said.
Heskamp added, “I want to give something back to the great group of men and women who protect our community.”
Members of the Wharton County’s assorted VFDs came to help along with law enforcers. Officer Bill Hedges helped fry oysters, Louise VFD members joined with Danevang and Hungerford volunteers to prepare and fry too, bolstering the ranks of El Campo volunteers.
VFD Department Treasurer Chris Davlin stood at the Civic Center doors and was the first to offer a thank you to those coming in support.
“Why’d I come? I’m hungry,” Leon Macha of El Campo said. “I’m hungry for good food and you can’t miss this.”
Normally the night he and others attend a Republican Party meeting, members agreed unanimously that they’d prefer the oysters.
El Campo High School grad and junior college student Ryder Merta was there lifting the serving bins and carrying them out to the tables.
“I’m just a volunteer (for the event),” he said. His father, Jared Merta, is a long-time member of the department.
Helping to volunteer is a family tradition for 11-year-old Aubree Graeter of Victoria, too. She stood in the back with grandma Sharon Nielsen and her aunt helping with the to-go lines.
Her grandpa Jimmy Nielsen, a former department chief, was there too.
They help every year, working in the area where few see. People in the to-go line just saw Louise volunteers like Blake George and Chief Tommy Johnston hand them plates.
A final tally of how many plates served and how many new donors joined wasn’t available by press time.
Each dollar, volunteers added, is mighty appreciated. Although the ECVFD receives some funding from both the City of El Campo, which stations its vehicles and Emergency Services District No. 1, operations would not be possible without donor contributions.
That’s why Monday’s supper was actually a hearty “thank you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.