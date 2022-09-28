Cyclones Still Possible

Keeping prepared for hurricanes helps people and communities stay safe, and El Campo officials are still keeping an eye on the sky as the peak of hurricane season passes and we inch closer to season’s end.

The high pressure dome pulling an early fall front into Texas helped steer Hurricane Ian well to the east this week. As the storm strengthens into a major hurricane threatening the Florida coastline, officials warn that one Texas front does not mean the 2022 Texas hurricane season is over.

“It is not wise to let our guard down, anything could happen. We will be keeping watch on the weather,” El Campo Emergency Management Director Jimmy George Jr said Monday.

