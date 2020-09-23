By SHANNON CRABTREE
As training rains pounded El Campo Monday night and through Tuesday, city and county officials finalized plans to help when, if, a drenching turned into a true disaster.
Tropical Storm Beta had dumped more than four inches of rain on El Campo before Tuesday morning, more than half of that after 6 p.m. Monday.
The rainfall tally in the Lower Colorado River Authority gauge in El Campo had collected 6.59 inches by 10 a.m. Tuesday with steady showers continuing. During the same time period, 5.6 inches had fallen over Wharton, 5.55 inches at Glen Flora, 3.46 at Midfield, 5.64 at Garwood and 5.96 over East Bernard.
Forecasts called for Beta to move from the Port Lavaca area to north of Palacios by Tuesday night, making the flooding a real possibility, although no reports had come in by press time. Today the system is expected to move east of Houston.
Wind gusts were expected to be moderate, or least moderate by tropical standards, blowing at 35 to 45 mph throughout the area.
“This is more of a rain event than a wind event,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said.
In El Campo, Emergency Management Director and Assistant Police Chief Gary Williamson had gathered officials in the Emergency Operations Center in Police Headquarters on the West Loop.
There, he sat with Police Chief Terry Stanphill, Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr., City Manager Courtney Sladek, EMS Director Weston Davis, Assistant Emergency Management Director Garrett Bubela and others to receive FEMA updates and prepare for the worst.
Beta wasn’t expected to create major issues, according to Williamson, but he added, “There’s always the possibility. Mother Nature has a way of turning the tables on you.”
No additional police, fire, EMS or public works crews were placed on duty or standby as Beta made landfall near Port O’Conner Monday night.
There was no need, Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said. “Why? Because you don’t have to get ready if you are always ready,” he said. “That’s what we do. It’s what we signed up for and every day is an opportunity to serve our citizens.”
No reports of downed trees or power lines had come in as of press time.
“There was just some minor street flooding. Everything seemed to have started draining quickly,” Williamson said Tuesday morning. “The only other issues were ... the fire department responding to two or three calls of trees causing power lines to spark. Besides that, we fared pretty well overnight.”
