Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
December Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Patricia Ann Garcia-Martinez, 36, of 510 Mayfield for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on June 19. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of both methamphetamines and cocaine.
• Eldrick Darnell Gonzales, 31, of 602 Washington in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest on June 14. He allegedly had a compound mixture containing less than 28 grams of Xanex within 1,000 feet of Harris Park, 1008 W. Milam in Wharton and attempted to run from a police officer.
Gonzales has a prior misdemeanor evading conviction in Fort Bend County as well as two prior felony theft convictions in Wharton County.
• Hilliard Maldonado Gonzalez, 54, of 403 E. Belle in Wharton for burglary of a habitation on Aug. 25. He allegedly broke into a home with the intent to steal.
Gonzalez has a prior felony conviction for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Sept. 15, 2011 in Matagorda County.
• Nicholas Scott Grammer, 30, of 2607 Morning Glory in Pasadena for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on June 12.
Grammer has misdemeanor DWI convictions in Harris and Bastrop counties as well as two felony convictions for evading arrest on Aug. 14, 2012 in Harris County and Aug. 12, 2016 in Galveston County.
• Kevin Jose Guevara, 17, of 13314 King in Kendleton for three counts of stealing firearms on July 16 and a single count of engaging in organized criminal activity on July 9. He stands accused of working with others to burglarize vehicles.
• Douglas Wade Hancock Jr., 21, of 602 Shannon in East Bernard for two counts of theft on March 2. He allegedly stole diesel fuel, two fuel pumps, a fuel tank and a utility trailer in two separate incidents, taking more than $2,500 in items each time.
• Francisco Hernandez, 37, of 220 Mahan in Wharton for two counts of sexual assault of a child on May 1, 2018.
• John David Huerta, 26, of 113 S. Cloud in Wharton for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child on Sept. 5. He allegedly drove drunk with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle. At the same time, he stands accused of having less than a gram of formaldehyde.
• Johnny Luis Huerta, 47, of 2515 Texas in Wharton for retaliation on Sept. 20. He allegedly used a sharp object to threaten a person who reported a crime.
The grand jury also handed down a two-count indictment against Huerta for sexual assault of a child for alleged actions on March 30 and Nov. 25, 2019.
• Cierra Marie Ibarra, 19, of 311 Oscar in El Campo for theft on Aug. 24. She allegedly took more than $2,500 in clothing, accessories and electronics.
• Titus Alexander Johnson, 30, of 112 Arrow in Matthews for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Oct. 26.
• Zachary Allen Jones, 19, of 19335 Becker in Hockley for theft on March 28. He allegedly stole more than $2,500 in items including a turbo charger, intake hose and exhaust pipe.
• Robert Lee Khan, 37, of 13307 Knillcrest in Houston for injury to a disabled person on Oct. 21. He allegedly hit a disabled person in the head.
