El Campo ISD trustees met remotely Tuesday, discussing COVID-19 updates, upcoming campus renovations and contract renewals.
Some ECISD students have battled inadequate Internet access as the district was forced to adopt online curriculum during the coronavirus closure. Hotspots, about 200, were ordered to help these students, and district officials estimate they will arrive soon.
“We have a handful of kids that just don’t have access,” Superintendent Kelly Waters said. “As soon as (the hotspots) come in we know exactly who to give them to.”
Governor Greg Abbott announced April 17 that Texas school districts will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. To receive credit for a core subject, students must complete at least 50 percent of online assignments. The fourth nine-weeks grades will be entered using a pass, fail system and will not impact class ranks for students nor will it be used to calculate future GPAs.
ECISD instruction will continue at home, but classes will end May 22, as planned.
“May 15 they need to have all their online instruction,” Waters said. “Any incomplete or things that (students) need to finish, we’ll give (students) until May 22 ... we’re following our traditional calendar.”
For more information on COVID-19 closure policies for ECISD, visit ecisd.org/covid-19-information.
El Campo High School graduation, which will take place May 22 or July 23, depending on the state of the pandemic, was briefly discussed at the meeting. (For more information, see related story.)
Tuesday in a closed meeting, the board renewed contracts for a few teachers at Myatt, Hutchins and El Campo Middle School for the 2020-2021 school year. Waters received permission in a unanimous vote to hire teachers for the district May through August.
“We will be replacing teachers that are retiring or leaving the district,” Waters told the Leader-News. “At this point we don’t see adding positions.”
Agenda items approved unanimously during Tuesday’s meeting include:
• ECISD renewed its food services contract with Aramark for the 2020-2021 school year.
• ECISD renewed its student athletic and activities insurance with Texas Kids First for $39,900 annually and $1,560 for catastrophic insurance for the 2020-2021 school year.
• The board OK’d Ballard Exploration Company’s bid on an oil and gas lease of 139 acres of district land.
