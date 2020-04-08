City Incidents
Property
A shoplifter at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, made off with a peach, candy and cheese last week on March 29. Although the value of the items is less than $20, the suspect already has multiple theft convictions. As a result, the normally petty crime will be charged as a felony when an arrest is made.
A Chrysler valued at $25,000 was stolen from the 1300 block of Wendel between 10:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2 and 10 a.m. Friday, April 3.
Burglars struck a vehicle in the 1300 block of Edgebrook between 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 3 and 8 a.m. Saturday, April 4. A camera and its accessories were stolen. Loss exceeds $1,000.
An iPhone 10 valued at $1,000 was stolen from a store in the 500 block of North Mechanic around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, April 2.
A Taurus PT809 handgun was stolen from a Chevrolet Silverado parked in the 1900 block of West Norris between 8 p.m. Saturday, April 4 and 1:50 p.m. Sunday, April 5. Loss is estimated at $300.
Google Nest equipment was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, April 5 along with assorted headphones and earbuds. Loss exceeds $10,000.
Another theft was reported at Walmart around 2:30 Sunday, April 5. Shorts, shirts and towels were taken along with undergarments and toilet paper. Loss exceeds $100.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 600 block of Burdette around 2:45 a.m. Monday, April 6.
Violence, weapons
A child was reportedly injured on the grounds of Greenbriar Apartments, 2001 Ave. F, around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, April 4.
Other
Police are investigating two wrecks possibly involving drunken drivers. The first took place around 8 p.m. Friday, April 3 in the 100 block of South Wharton with a child reportedly in the vehicle. The second involved a hit-and-run in the 900 block of Burdette around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
