City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Zachary Benny Lopez, 24, of 502 W. Second was arrested at 5:21 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation – driving while intoxicated. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted $4,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Christopher Neal Stites, 45, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers were dispatched to Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic. Investigating a criminal trespass, they encountered Stites. Small bags of white crystal and a scale were seized. Processed, Stites was sent to the county jail.
Howard Bryan Henderson, 57, of 0 CR 408 in Freer was arrested at 1:17 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 100 block of Gladys. Processed, he was taken to county jail. He posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Warren Oneal Johnson, 17, of 204 Highland was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 for resisting arrest and failure to identify. Processed, he was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted $2,700 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
A Dodge vehicle and a firearm were reported stolen in the 1300 block of Muncy sometime between midnight Sunday, Nov. 22 and 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating threats issued in the 900 block of North Washington around 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 and in the 1400 block of Pinchot around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
An assault with injuries was reported in the 800 block of Marionette around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
Another assault with injuries was reported in the 1600 block of Bravo around 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Amber Nichole Brown, 40, of 603 Mayfield was booked at 4:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 on a warrant for marijuana possession. Processed, she was released the same day on an unspecified bond.
Eldrick Darnell Gonzales, 31, of 602 Washington in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 10:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 on warrants for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and aggravated robbery.
Christopher Joelle Gomez, 25, of 6710 North in Arcola was arrested by state troopers on a Fort Bend County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released.
