More than 200 pounds of marijuana were seized last week, found in a northbound pickup pulled over for having blacked out windows.
The truck’s driver now faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
U.S. 59 traveling from the border through Wharton County, Houston and then north through the heartland of America is a well-known route for drug trafficking and a focus for the Department of Public Safety highway patrol’s interdiction efforts.
“He (the trooper) did a great job,” DPS Sgt. Stephen Woodard told the newspaper. “I contribute it to the trooper being in the right place at the right time.”
Now Domingo Sepulveda Jr., 54, of 112 Mesquite in Rio Grande City sits in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
A state trooper stopped Sepulveda’s white Ford F-250 northbound on U.S. 59 near El Campo around 1:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23. “He was stopped for a window tint violation,” Woodard said.
During the stop, the trooper became suspicious, requested and received permission to search the vehicle.
Inside the fuel tank, 10 bundles of marijuana wrapped in black tape were recovered, 210 pounds in all.
Sepulveda, the only person inside the truck, was then booked on a single charge of possession of more than 50 pounds of marijuana. He was arrested without incident.
Troopers believe he was coming from the South Texas area, but do not yet know where his trip started or his intended destination.
