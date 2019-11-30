City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Samuel Rodriguez Jr., 22, of 805 Empire was arrested at 10:53 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 on warrants for three counts of failure to appear, two counts of no valid driver’s license and single counts of no insurance, violating a promise to appear, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for aggravated assault. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Kobie Latray Washington, 41, of 203 Ripple was arrested at 11:49 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear after police stopped him in the 500 block of North Mechanic. Marijuana and methamphetamines were seized. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jacoby Lqan Donahue, 27, of 1307 Ella was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:29 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 for possession of a controlled substance.
Billie Floyd Johnson, 53, of 1803 Austin in Bay City was arrested by WCSO at 11:17 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Anthony Lee Perez, 17, of 722 Alice was booked at 7:04 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license.
Violence, weapons
Paul Anthony Mireles Jr., 25, 421 Mockingbird in Wharton was booked at 10:24 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25 for aggravated robbery and a parole violation.
Paulito Cordova, 51, listed as homeless in El Campo, was booked at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 on a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
