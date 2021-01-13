Don’t leave your stuff in the truck. Lock the doors.
Neither piece of advice is new, but El Campo police are hoping that this time residents will heed the warning.
Six theft reports came in from last week with purses, cash and name brand sunglasses among the items stolen.
Half of those reports involved vehicles parked at El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59, between 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6 and midnight, Thursday, Jan. 7.
Thieves targeted a Dodge Ram breaking a window and then smashing the glove box and center console, doing an estimated $700 damage, but not appearing to take anything.
A Nissan was targeted with the rear driver window broken, but thieves only found a passport and mail inside.
In a Ford F-350, they found a set of $265 Oakley sunglasses.
A purse and its contents along with an iPhone 8 drew a thief to a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of North Mechanic on Monday, Jan. 4. The burglars’ gain meant a $1,200 loss for the Nissan owner, until, that is, they decided to take the $19,000 car too.
In the 300 block of Hoskins Broadway, a Chevrolet 1500 drew the interest of ner’do’wells in the pre-dawn of Jan. 4.
In that case, a wallet, about $120 cash were taken.
Anyone with information about any of these crimes is asked to contact the El Campo Police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
