More than 400 El Campo ISD students were welcomed back to in-person education Tuesday for the next grading period after nine weeks of at-home remote learning as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Campuses will continue the mask policy for all staff and students, frequent and routine sanitizing, (using) a designated room mister … and maintain other social distancing protocols,” Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino said.
ECISD requires all students on campus to wear a mask when not social distancing, while the state mask requirement only applies to children ages 10 and older.
Although more students will be learning in-person for the upcoming grading period, ECISD class sizes will not increase and social distancing will still be followed.
“Originally, campuses prepared for 100 percent of the students to return to in-person learning and organized their classrooms for that eventuality keeping socially distanced lower class sizes at the center of their planning,” Trevino said.
The district sent out a survey at the end of September for ECISD parents to choose to continue remote learning or to switch to in-person education for their students. The survey covered parents’ selections for the second nine-week grading period of the school year and was due Thursday, Oct. 1.
Out of the about 1,000 surveys that were sent, 734 were returned by the deadline.
“Each campus has been making personal phone calls and home visits to students who did not complete the survey,” Trevino said. “Campuses were able to contact a significant portion of the families.”
The surveys showed about 50 percent of students wanted to switch to in-person classes and the rest chose to remain online for the second nine-weeks. An extremely small number switched from in-person learning to online learning for the upcoming weeks, according to district leaders.
Two new cases of COVID-19 in ECISD students were reported to the Department of State Health Services as of Oct. 13. One of these was a student in fourth through sixth grade, and the other was a student in seventh through 12th grade.
The total count for ECISD COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year consists of six staff members and 23 students, according to DSHS. The source of infection for 13 of the cases is designated as off campus while 16 have an unknown infection source.
The district currently has about 3,600 students enrolled, and about 30 percent of students began the school year remotely on Aug. 19.
ECISD leaders found that about 70 percent of students attending remotely were failing at least one of their courses, and a small number of students did not log on at all this year.
Monday, Oct. 19 would have been the start of the second nine-weeks grading period of the school year, which ends Friday, Oct. 17, but administrators wanted to give teachers an extra day to prepare for an anticipated increase of in-person students.
The ECISD school board approved the designation of Oct. 19 as a student holiday and teacher work day. Counselors, principals and teachers used the time to create schedules for students returning for in-person education.
“Teachers also used the time to complete student grades from the first-nine week’s work, plan for the second nine-weeks with the additional students added into their classrooms and team with their grade levels or departments in a professional learning community environment,” Trevino said.
