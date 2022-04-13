Opinions are split as the May 7 Louise ISD $17 million bond election approaches.
Renovations to the Louise facilities including campus drainage issues, cafeteria renovations and the construction of a new bus barn would be among the efforts funded if the bond is approved.
“I think (the bond) is something we need. Some of the schools are a little more outdated, but they need a little help,” facilities planning committee member Cheri McGuirk said Friday, adding “the buildings need renovation. I’m old enough that the bond wouldn’t effect my taxes, but my grandkids go to Louise. It impacts me because it impacts my grandchildren.”
Some residents are nervous about the upcoming bond and how it’ll effect their family finances.
“I think (the bond) is a good thing, but it’s the wrong time. With fuel and inflation (costs), people won’t vote to raise their taxes. We used to spend $600 a month at the grocery store now it’s closer to $800-$1,000 a month, and I’ve got four kids. Maybe wait a few years for people’s income to meet inflation. I don’t make bad money, but I work almost seven days a week and all that money is gone. They’re talking about an extra $300 per $100,000 your house is worth, $600 a year is a lot,” Louise resident Blake Bodungen said Monday.
LISD has released a list of targeted renovations after previously opting not to rank projects. “Drainage has got to be addressed. Our transportation is a high priority. (This list which also includes additions to the cafeteria, renovations to the Ag center and secure vestibules at each campus entrance) is what we feel can be done with the money,” Louise superintendent Garth Oliver said Thursday.
Gallagher Construction conducted the facilities review and presented their recommendations to LISD.
The last Louise ISD school bond election sought $10 million in 2019 and it was rejected by voters 68 to 288.
“Construction was a lot cheaper (in 2019). We couldn’t get it done. This process has been longer to get input (from taxpayers). We’ve been inviting people to the meetings so they can make an informed decision,” Oliver said.
The overall price tag is a concern for Louise voters this election.
“I went to some of the meetings, maybe just do one project at a time instead of $17 million at once,” Bodungen said.
With the solar projects and a refinery potentially coming to Louise, taxable income for the district may change.
“One of the concerns was we don’t want to count our chickens before they hatch, the tax adjustment would only apply to current structures and property in place,” Oliver said.
The proposed tax increase would amount to 30 cents per $100 of home value, an increase from $0.9603 to $1.2603 per $100 of value.
“I don’t think taxes should go up right now, people are trying hard to make due. People already don’t have money,” Louise resident Lorene Baylor-David said Monday.
A home worth $100,000, with the current $25,000 homestead exemption, has a taxable value of $75,000 this results in an annual tax burden of $720 owed to LISD. This does not reflect levies from other taxing entities like Wharton County or the Coastal Bend Ground Water Conservation District.
The proposed bond would increase that annual LISD tax burden from $720 to $945.23, an increase of $225.23 per year. There is a proposed increase to the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 on the May Election Ballot statewide which could lower the overall burden if passed.
No tax increase will be applied to homeowners over 65.
