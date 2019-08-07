City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Alexander Jessie Galvan, 57, of 371 Live Oak in Blessing was arrested at 1:54 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense after being stopped in the 600 block of North Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
Michael Alan Acuna Sr., 53, of 207 E. Sixth was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 on warrants for no driver’s license, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed locally.
Maria Augustina Solis, 48, of 805 Empire was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 on warrants for two counts of expired driver’s license as well as single counts of use of a wireless device in a school zone, failure to display a driver’s license, failure to appear, violating a promise to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. She too was processed for the local infractions.
Irene Angel Allen, 20, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 on warrants for theft, bond forfeiture possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug and minor in possession. Processed, she was transferred to county jail the next day.
Property
Roman Gabriel Cruz, 42, of 902 E. Hillje was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. Booked directly into the county jail, he was processed there.
Keshun Demetric Riggins, 22, of 201 Olive was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 on warrants for no driver’s license and two counts of being a bondsman off bond – aggravated robbery and assault causing injury. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $52,920 in bonds and was released the next day.
Lauren Sue Anderson, 27, of 1201 Third in Louise was arrested at 7:25 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 on a warrant for theft. Booked directly into the county jail, she was processed there.
Allen Lucas Saucedo, 31, of 807 Betty was arrested at 7:47 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 on a warrant for criminal mischief. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Public intoxication: 1.
City Incidents
Property
A forgery was reported in the 200 block of Gary Circle. The crime took placed between June 27 and July 23 and was reported Aug. 1.
A chainsaw and pole saw were reported stolen in the 900 block of East Calhoun between July 24 and 31. Loss exceeds $200.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. A flood light was damaged.
Burglars stole more than $3,000 in fishing rods and reels from a home in the 500 block of August between 4:20 and 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
A Chevrolet Tahoe was reported stolen on Saturday, Aug. 3. The crime was reported directly at the police station.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating an assault reported at Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, 805 E. Jackson, between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 and 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
A case of family violence was reported in the 1200 block of Linwood shortly after midnight Friday, Aug. 2. Injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Tyler Joe Neal, 34, of 3701 Robinhood, Apt. 5-A, in Temple was arrested by state troopers at 2:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, having a drug test falsification device and forgery.
Kristi Deann Hilliard, 49, of 1716 W. Dallas, No. 5, in Houston was arrested by Precinct 2 constables at 9:17 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, she posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
Jonathan Eban Casillas, 24, of 504 E. Calhoun was booked at 10:55 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Hervey Ramirez, 27, of 3500 McKinney, Apt, 141, in Baytown was booked at 7:55 a.m. Monday. Aug. 5 on warrants for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and having a false drug test device as well as a parole violation.
Property
Kristle Marie Perez, 32, of 208 E. Third was booked at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. She posted a $5,000 bond and was released Saturday, Aug. 3.
Louis Ernest Hernandez, 23, of 9290 Woodfair, No. 607, in Houston was arrested by DPS at 10:18 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 on Nueces County warrants for burglary of a vehicle and theft as well as local charges of no driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed, he posted $3,100 in bonds and was released the next day.
Daniel Eduardo Olvera, 24, of 193 Forrest Lawn in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:41 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 for vandalism. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Emilio Lee Mata III, 37, of 140 Lakeview was booked at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 on warrants for two counts of harassment with a previous conviction.
James Randell Rivera, 28, of 608 Bruns was booked at 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), engaging in organized criminal activity, two counts of theft and a singe count of criminal mischief.
Jonathon Ernest Longoria, 34, of 1420 Shady Oaks in Wharton was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 for assault and a Denton County warrants for child abuse or neglect false report with intent with a previous conviction.
Drakar James Owens, 29, of 127 N. Elm in Glen Flora was booked at 90:41 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5 on a bench warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Marisa Nicole Perez, 24, of 5648 FM 442 in Boling was arrested by WCSO at 5:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 for assault causing injury.
Danny Ryan Jr., 55, of 2124 W. Bellfort in Richmond was arrested by Precinct 2 constables at 10:29 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana.
Other
Ernest Parnell Anderson Jr., 45, of 113 Holiness Lane in Wharton was booked at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 on an Attorney General’s warrant for failure to pay child support as well as five misdemeanor Wharton PD warrants.
Michael Adam Munoz, 38, of 1823 Stadium, No. 48, in Wharton was booked at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 on a warrant for criminal non support. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Rene Gonzales Jr., 39, of 1014 E. Calhoun was booked at 11:27 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 on two warrants for criminal non support.
Garrian Lashurd Perry, 20, of 815 Marionette was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:24 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 for tampering with evidence and evading arrest with a vehicle.
