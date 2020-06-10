Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
May Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Abdullah Sarfaraz Ahmed, 28, listed as homeless for attempted burglary of a habitation on Feb. 29. He was allegedly pulling on the doors of a home in the attempt to break inside.
• George Eric Allen, 52, of 345 Ustynek in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on Feb. 1. He allegedly had less than a gram of crack cocaine and attempted to hide it. Allen has three prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance, one of Nov. 10, 2006 and two on Dec. 27, 2006, all in Harris County. He also has two felony convictions for aggravated assault on March 11, 2013, both in Wharton County.
• Victor Hugo Alvarez-Alaniz, 27, listed as homeless, for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 17. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Britney Nicole Bankston, 34, of 16931 FM 102 in Eagle Lake for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 4. She allegedly used a knife to threaten a man.
• William Lorenzo Battles Jr., 59, of 1518.5 Harris in Wharton for burglary of a building on Feb. 22.
• Joseph Leonard Burttschell, 60, of 814 Church in East Bernard for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 12. He allegedly used a firearm to threaten a woman after striking her face.
• Raymundo Cambray Jr., 42, of 1705 Sycamore in Gay City for forgery, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a single count of possession of a controlled substance more than 28 grams, all on Jan. 27. Cambray stands accused of having counterfeit cash, more than a gram of hydrocodone, less than a gram of methamphetamine and cocaine as well as more than 28 grams of alprazolam. Convicted of robbery on April 4, 1994 in Matagorda County, Cambray is prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than his home, but stands accused of having three in the indictment.
Cambray also has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault in Matagorda County on Oct. 11, 1994.
• Sandra Cantu-Nino, 22, of 710 Market in El Campo for endangering a child on Jan. 11. She allegedly had a child with her when involved in deadly conduct on that day.
• Marco A. Cedillo-Ozuna, 21, of 223 Palestine in Houston for theft on Jan. 9. He allegedly stole motor vehicle parts.
• Andrew Bryan Compian, 36, of 712 E. Mulberry in Wharton for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone and money laundering on Dec. 27, 2019. He allegedly had more than 4 ounces of marijuana and more than $2,500 related to narcotics trafficking. Compian has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on March 20, 2012 in Wharton County.
• Cory David Contreras, 21, of 1112 Kelving in Wharton for aggravated sexual assault of a child on May 10, 2003.
• Clyde Harris Cook III, 27, of 8017 Hwy. 60 in Hungerford for family violence on Feb. 13. He allegedly choked a woman.
• Perry Sam Cooper, 59, of 505 Spanish Camp in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on April 25. He allegedly stole groceries.
Cooper has three misdemeanor theft convictions in Galveston County between October 2004 and October 2007.
His felony convictions include five counts of theft, two in Harris County and three in Galveston County. Cooper was convicted of robbery on June 25, 1986 and July 20, 1988 in Galveston County; and possession of a controlled substance in Galveston County on Aug. 12, 1992, Aug. 18, 2000 and Feb. 5, 2016. In Brazoria County, Cooper was convicted of theft on April 3, 2012.
