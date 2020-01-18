El Campo’s voters will decide in May whether they want more of a voice in who will serve as mayor, thanks to a now-verified petition.
The petition, championed by City Councilmen Chris Barbee and David Hodges, will ask voters via the upcoming ballot if El Campo’s mayor should be the top vote getter among at-large candidates.
Currently, members of council decide each year who they want as mayor. Traditionally, the mayor has been an at-large representative, but that’s not required.
“Some on city council, and some on the charter review commission, have openly said they feel city council members know better who should serve as mayor,” Barbee said. “I hope in the upcoming charter amendment election the voters let those individuals know how they feel about that sentiment. It’s time that a majority of city council be denied the opportunity to deny the will of the voters.”
If the charter amendment is approved, the mayor will be decided every two years, based on the popular vote for at-large candidates, starting in May 2020. The mayor pro tem would be the person receiving the second most votes in at-large balloting. Should either person refuse office, it would pass to an at-large representative receiving the next highest number of votes.
Looking at the current council, for example, Barbee collected the most votes in the 2018 at-large race. Randy Collins, who was later selected as mayor, was actually the third place finisher in balloting. Philip Miller, currently mayor pro tem, was the second place finisher.
Technically, the question before voters will be as the result of a special called election, called at the Jan. 27 session. Ballot wise, however, voters will simply be asked to make their selection along with choices for at-large representatives, the District 1 council post and any other proposed changes to the city charter.
In previous years, changes to representatives in Texas would have required a Department of Justice preclearance to ensure minority voting was not diluted by any adjustments.
“Preclearance from DOJ is no longer required, however, the city has an existing DOJ opinion. The attorney will determine if that is moot or not,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The city has hired Knight Law Firm, LLP to review the issue.
As of Monday night’s session, no determination had been made.
The petition needed 5 percent of municipal voters or 314 verified signatures for the measure to move forward. City Secretary Lori Hollingsworth did the review and notified council of the verification.
