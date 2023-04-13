El Campo’s healthy fund-balance will be used to pay for two police vehicles approved last city council session.
The 2023 Dodge Durango Pursuit is a standard patrol unit while the 2023 Chevrolet 1500 will be used as a detective vehicle, replacing a Ford Crown Victoria. The purchase, with the increased cost of outfitting for police use, tallied $122,390.
“I had hoped to be coming to you asking to use at the six-month mark funding from excess sales tax dollars, but could not. However, sales tax was up this month,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
City sales tax rebates were up 9.05 percent in March after four months of losses. For the calendar year, rebates are down 6.56 percent.
El Campo PD vehicles are generally brought before standard capital item purchase times. The spring or early summer buys allow the department access to the generally cheaper current year models just before the next year’s units appear in the late fall.
“The vehicles are being bought through a purchasing co-op, that’s why we are not shopping local,” Sladek said.
Tarrant County purchasing cooperative is being used to buy the Dodge and the Chevrolet is being obtained through the Buy Board purchasing cooperative. The programs, available to governmental entities, pre-bid blocks of vehicles at generally lower prices than available to the public, cashing in on volume buying discounts.
The ECPD re-uses whatever equipment it can from radios to security cages or lights to garner additional savings, according to Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican.
The purchase was approved 6-0 with Mayor Chris Barbee not present, home recovering from a surgery.
