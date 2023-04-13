El Campo’s healthy fund-balance will be used to pay for two police vehicles approved last city council session.

The 2023 Dodge Durango Pursuit is a standard patrol unit while the 2023 Chevrolet 1500 will be used as a detective vehicle, replacing a Ford Crown Victoria. The purchase, with the increased cost of outfitting for police use, tallied $122,390.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.