City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Kenneth Elbert White Jr., 45, 13060 Sandchester Trail in Conroe was arrested in San Antonio on a 2018 El Campo PD warrant for driving while intoxicated. He was processed there.
Bryan Lee Swift, 22, of 712 Rice was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 600 block of Spruce. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Violence, weapons
Justin Terarod Haller, 24, of 1209 Quail Hallow was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Monday, July 15 on a warrant for assault family violence. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
A teenager was arrested in the 800 block of China around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 for making threats.
City Incidents
Property
A theft was reported in the 300 block of Lundy. The crime took place sometime between June 1 and 6, but was not reported until July 16. No details on stolen items were released.
A $180 handgun was reported stolen from the 600 block of East Second. The crime took place between July 3 and 18 when the report was filed.
A burglary was reported at Maria’s Bakery, 308 W. Jackson, on July 17. The crime took place between July 10 and 17. No information on loss was reported.
Burglars kicked open a door in the 300 block of Higbee around 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, stealing electronics and tennis shoes. Loss was estimated at $500. The crime was not reported until July 16.
An estimated $480 in electrical wire was stolen from the 700 block of West Fifth sometime between Friday, July 12 and Monday, July 15.
Thieves stole a window air-conditioner unit from a home in the 800 block of August between Sunday, July 14 and Tuesday, July 16. Loss is estimated at $100.
More than $700 in tools were stolen from a building in the 100 block of Julius around 2:30 a.m. Monday, July 15. The thief or thieves broke through the rear door to make entry.
A forged check was discovered at Anderson Dental & Implant Center, 1106 N. Mechanic, around 8 p.m. Monday, July 15.
A purse and its contents were stolen from a vehicle parked at Vallejo Properties, 104 Ave. E, between 8 p.m. Monday, July 15 and 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 16. Loss exceeds $1,000.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating an assault with injuries reported at Lala’s Hair Designs, 101 E. Monseratte, around 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17.
County Jail Bookings
Property
Valdemar Gutierrez, 69, of 115 Mays in Wharton was booked at 6:56 a.m. Thursday, July 18 on a Colorado County warrant for misappropriation of fiduciary funds or financial property (between $30,000 and $150,000). The Wharton County Precinct 1 constable’s office made the initial arrest. Gutierrez was also served two Wharton County warrants for issuance for a bad check.
Violence, weapons
Ismael Isaac Cano Jr., 19, of 19519 FM 102 in Eagle Lake was booked at 7:10 a.m. Thursday, July 18 on a warrant for harassment of a public servant. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
