City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Zaedon Rodriguez, 19, of 1610 S. Mechanic was arrested at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, March 16 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police dispatched to the apartment complex where Rodriguez lives, asked to investigate a prowler. They found Rodriguez. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail. Processed, he posted $1,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Property
Christopher Ryan Custodio, 29, of 7945 Gault in Austin was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Thursday, March 18 for criminal mischief following a disturbance in the El Campo Police Department parking lot. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating multiple cases of identity theft. The crimes took place between March 9 and 17 involving Workforce Commission forms and other documents.
Drugs
A discovery in the 2000 block of North Mechanic on March 11 prompted the start of a drug investigation when a citizen found what appeared to be a narcotic.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Eric Ryan Maldonado, 20, of 709 Hoskins Broadway was arrested by El Campo PD at 11:24 p.m. Friday, March 19 for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Processed, he posted $30,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Rogeric Schooler, 17, of 507 Way was arrested by ECPD at 3:24 a.m. Saturday, March 20 for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Processed, he posted $20,100 in bonds and was released the same day.
Morgan Lee Taylor Williams, 20, of 2354 CR 312 in Louise was arrested by ECPD at 3:27 a.m. Saturday, March 20 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Clinton Austin Babcock, 40, of 205 Hoskins Broadway was booked at 10:26 a.m. Friday, March 19 on a warrant for theft under $750. Babcock posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Daniel Falcon Acuna, 65, of 807 Hayden was booked at 10:04 a.m. Sunday, March 21 on a warrant for theft of service between $100 and $750.
Josh Thomas Garza, 19, of 107 W. Fourth was booked at 11:20 p.m. Sunday, March 21 on warrants for burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm.
Richard Lee Svoboda, 59, of 265 Murry was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Saturday, March 20 for criminal trespass. He posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Erik Charles Moebius, 70, of 103.5 E. Monseratte was booked at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, March 18 on two Hidalgo County warrants for harassment.
Jimmy Lee Gonzales Jr., 20, of 5832 Valley Forge in San Antonio was arrested by El Campo PD at 11:32 p.m. Friday, March 19 for resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $2,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Ismael Gonzalez, 26, of 1098 Watt was booked at 10:10 a.m. Friday, March 19 on a warrant for assault causing injury. He posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Tammy Lynn Hunter, 51, of 3114 FM 960 in Spanish Camp was booked at 11:41 a.m. Saturday, March 20 on a warrant for aggravated assault (family violence) with a weapon.
Joe Anthony Martinez Jr., 18, of 12 Serena was booked at 9:50 p.m. Friday, March 19 for family violence. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
Other
Kyle Allison Faupel, 24, of 1081 CR 309 in Louise was booked at 2:57 a.m. Thursday, March 18 for a parole violation.
