One of Texas’ largest grocery retailers issued a recall for ground meat, potentially in local freezers.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service released a recall for ground meat distributed from an Amarillo plant Nov. 16 that supplies H-E-B Grocery stores.
The meat was sold through H-E-B Grocery and packaged under Tyson Fresh Meats as Hill Country Fare ground beef 73 percent chubs, both five and 10 pounds. As well as five-pound chubs of H-E-B ground chuck, 80 percent.
“The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that they received consumer complaints reporting findings of ‘mirror-like’ material in ground beef products purchased from grocery stores,” the USDA’s report said.
No injuries have been reported.
Products purchased with a freeze-by date of Nov. 25 and with an establishment number “EST. 245E” on the seam of the product are subject to this order.
“All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. No other ground beef products are affected by this voluntary recall,” H-E-B Newsroom said in their recall report.
Since the use-by date has passed, regulators are looking at food that has been stored.
“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the USDA’s report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.