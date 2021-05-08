Wharton County residents who received a jury summons for Monday, May 10 in Judge Ben Hardin’s 23rd District Court can disregard the notice.
The 9 a.m. call and the trial that was scheduled has been canceled, according to District Clerk Kendra Charbula.
Residents with any other jury summons cards are still expected to appear. Failure to appear at a jury summons without a valid approved excuse is punishable by fines and other penalties.
