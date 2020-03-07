Requested tax relief for a local company’s new location tops the agenda when the El Campo City Council meets Tuesday.
Gene’s Wrecker Tire and Truck Repair is planning a $2 million expansion on U.S. 59 and is requesting a seven-year, sales tax abatement. The company is requesting its sales rather than property taxes be abated because the U.S. 59 location lies in a Tax Reinvestment Zone. The zone draws property tax dollars on new development for, in this case, frontage roads on U.S. 59. Property taxes inside the zone cannot be abated.
Staff estimates granting the abatement could mean reimbursing up to $7,100 in sales tax annually.
Council discussed the request during its Feb. 10 session, but chose to table the debate after concerns over setting a precedent arose.
“If we grant one, it could open a can of worms,” Councilman David Hodges said during the February discussion, expressing concern that other businesses could make the same request.
Reviewing possible effects became the first task for a newly-formed council Economic Development Committee. Made up of council members John Hancock, Gloria Harris and Hodges, they will work with City Manager Courtney Sladek and City Development Corporation Executive Director Carolyn Gibson to make a recommendation Tuesday night.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
The meeting time is changed from Monday to Tuesday to allow council to attend the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department Appreciation Supper Monday night.
Other items before Council include:
• The presentation of the audit.
• Closed door sessions to do the yearly review of the city manager and to consider property acquisition.
No information was available on what property is under consideration.
Should council opt to take action, they would have to return to open session first.
