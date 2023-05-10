A new group wants to salute Wharton County’s veterans and may need a little help doing so later this month.
Texas Outdoor Heroes, a non-profit based in Leon County, is opening a Wharton County chapter.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
A new group wants to salute Wharton County’s veterans and may need a little help doing so later this month.
Texas Outdoor Heroes, a non-profit based in Leon County, is opening a Wharton County chapter.
“My mission is for us to take veterans to the outdoors ... whatever it takes to help them relax, to let them know they are appreciated,” organization founder Eric Munoz Sr. said.
State Guardsman Chon Ozuna of El Campo, a former Danevang volunteer firefighter, is heading up the Wharton County branch.
Normally, the group holds three-day events involving hunts, camaraderie, food and fun, but this first year Wharton County activities are being limited to a dinner/dance.
The event will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the American Legion Hall, 2241 Hwy. 71 South. Admission is free to veterans and their spouses and $25 per person for the general public at the door.
A Texas State Guard colonel and 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp will speak during the evening’s program before this year’s five selected veterans are honored. A carne guisda meal will be served followed by silent and live auctions, assorted drawings and a DJ dance.
All proceeds will be used to fund next year’s activities, hopefully enough for a three-day hunt, Ozuna said.
This year’s honorees are: Vietnam era Army soldiers Spec 5 Welton “Ronny” Miller, Spec 5 Harold D. Piekert and Spec 4 Frank Garza Jr.; Korean war era Navy diver Grady Allen; and Arthur Priesmeyer, a corporal in the U.S. Army during World War II.
“There are so many veterans ... I didn’t want to pick a friend, that wouldn’t be fair ... and I didn’t want to pick the ones with a lot of medals, they’ve already received a lot of recognition,” Ozuna said.
The focus on Vietnam, he said, is because so many veterans from that era received no welcome home, no thank you for their efforts.
“As far as I’m concerned, it was the welcome home I didn’t get when I came home from Vietnam,” said Augie Limas of El Campo who served 1969 to 1971 in Vietnam. Limas was honored by the organization at a previous Leon County event.
Wimpy Mata of Wharton was honored at the same event as Limas. “I’m a Vietnam vet so it was something else,” he told the newspaper. Mata served as a Spec 4 in maintenance in Vietnam.
Each 2023 honoree will be presented with an assortment of gifts during the program.
Earlier in the day, the honorees will gather for a meet and greet not open to the public.
This chapter of Texas Outdoor Heroes’ primary difference from other organizations is its hyper local focus. The hunts and activities will be conducted in Wharton County. The veterans honored are from Wharton County as well.
And, Ozuna said, he’s hoping Wharton County businesses and individuals will step up to support its veterans. Anyone interested in sponsoring the event or donating an auction item should contact Ozuna at (979) 578-6564.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.