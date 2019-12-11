Why should halls be the only thing that gets decked with boughs of holly? Stick them on your outfit along with ornaments, lights and anything else you can grab. It’s time to embrace the garish tradition of ugly Christmas sweaters.
To craft the perfect one takes a game plan, so break out the glitter and glue, and keep on reading.
Pick a theme
You could go in infinite directions with this project, so let it reflect your personality. Are you going for humor and shock value or something more subtle and classy? Try designing your garment based on your favorite Christmas song, a guilty pleasure TV show or your favorite color.
“I like red, first of all, so usually I’ll try to find something that’s festive, has a pretty Christmas image on it already,” El Campo native Delonda Dean said. “Then I’ll take those colors that are in the garment and then try to find some Christmas decorations that kind of match.”
Find a sweater
The first ingredient in any ugly Christmas sweater recipe is the sweater itself. Ugly Christmas sweaters are the height of holiday fashion these days, so you could find a pre-made sweater and customize it at home. Thrift shops often have more affordable options, if you’re willing to dig through a few racks.
“The uglier the better,” El Campoan Darrlyne Aldridge said. “Pick something you grab and think, ‘I wouldn’t wear that out.’”
For the most affordable and eco-friendliest option of all: go shopping in your closet. Dig through the old clothes that scream ‘blah’ and zap them to life with snazzy holiday accessories.
Get creative
If you know how to knit or crochet, great. You can add some really unique details to your sweater with these skills. But if you’re not so creatively gifted, pile on the glitter and bows. No one can see mistakes if they’re being blinded by shining sequins.
“The junkier the better,” Second Time Around Resale Shop Manager Debbie Reck said. “I like to do that.”
Crafting stores offer variety, but you don’t have to blow your budget on specially-made supplies. Reuse anything Christmas or holiday-themed that you can get your hands on. Even if it’s not meant to be worn, ornaments, fake poinsettias, toy reindeer, tacky holiday jewelry, tinsel and battery-operated lights will have you turning heads wherever you go.
Ugly Christmas sweaters don’t have to be all for show; they can be functional too. Attach some strategic felt pockets to hold snacks or a bottle opener you can use at your next Christmas party. The options are endless.
“You could put a stocking on a sweater,” Elvia Araguz of El Campo suggested.
Don’t stop at visual beauty when it comes to designing your garment; there are four other human senses you can utilize. Add bells for a musical aspect, candy canes for taste or smell and feathers for texture. These extra elements will surely make your sweater a statement piece.
If you decide to add lights to your sweater, be sure to turn it off when you’re driving, especially if it’s dark. You don’t want to get pulled over for wearing an unlicensed flashing sweater.
Show off your hard work
All the effort you’ve put into your masterpiece will have been for nothing if you hide it away in your closet or only wear it to sleep. Plus, sleeping in it could be dangerous if you’ve added ornaments. You’ve got to go out and show off your craftsmanship to the world! You managed to create a unique item that represents your Christmas spirit.
“Every year at my grandparents’, when we do Christmas at their house, they always have a craft,” Sarah Barosh of El Campo said. “One year it was the ugly sweater...it kind of stuck with us to do the ugly sweaters for multiple things for Christmas. We make everybody wear them.”
If you’re feeling forlorn at the thought of putting away your hot glue gun, look around you and see what other victims — er, family members are in need of a revamped Christmas wardrobe. They’ll thank you later.
