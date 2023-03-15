El Campo has begun to show signs of an economic bounce back, according to sales tax rebate data, the main indicator used.
After four months of losses, the city posted its first sales tax rebate gain when State Comptroller Glenn Hegar issued checks last week. The $459,234 received is a 9.05 percent increase from the $421,106 rebate received in March 2022. The check reflects a 1.5 percent cut on taxable purchases made within the city limits during January either in stores or online.
The city received good news with this month’s sales tax receipt payment to the city- an increase, the first in months. “As I say each month, we’re still watching this volatile revenue source. The upturn was needed, but we’ll be anxious to see what happens in April,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The gain has yet to erase all of the earlier losses. For the calendar year, El Campo sales tax rebates remain down 6.56 percent. So far in 2023, the city has received $1.35 million in sales tax rebates from the state.
Sales tax rebates are El Campo’s largest revenue stream, helping to offset property taxes.
For this reason, city officials continue to encourage residents to shop local, adding their efforts to those of neighbors.
The last year El Campo experienced a sales tax loss was 2016, a 3.41 percent decline.
The city ended 2022 up 3.05 percent on sales tax rebates with $5.6 million collected. In 2021 sales tax returns were up 13.76 percent. In 2020, rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019.
Wharton County’s sales tax rebates rose 9.53 percent in March from $287,820 to $315,268, after two months in decline. So far for the calendar year, the county is down 1.62 percent.
Commissioners saw a 1.23 percent gain in 2022, and leaped 27.68 percent increase in 2021. The last calendar year Wharton County experienced a loss was 2014, when the sales tax rebates were down 1.2 percent.
The City of Wharton saw its rebate check rise 13.31 percent from $187,490 to $212,460 in the month of March. For the calendar year, Wharton’s rebates are up 7.96 percent with slightly more than $745,000 collected.
Wharton finished 2022 with rebates up 5.3 percent and 2021 rose 14.63 percent. Sales tax in Wharton was down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
East Bernard rebates were up 2.75 percent from $43,116 to $44,301 in March and are down 2.04 percent in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.