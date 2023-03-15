El Campo has begun to show signs of an economic bounce back, according to sales tax rebate data, the main indicator used.

After four months of losses, the city posted its first sales tax rebate gain when State Comptroller Glenn Hegar issued checks last week. The $459,234 received is a 9.05 percent increase from the $421,106 rebate received in March 2022. The check reflects a 1.5 percent cut on taxable purchases made within the city limits during January either in stores or online.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.