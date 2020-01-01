A man in a White Settlement church fired a gun at parishioners before he was killed by an armed security officer Sunday, prompting concern not only at the West Freeway Church of Christ, but throughout the state and nation.
El Campo law enforcement officers and church leaders alike were saddened by Sunday’s events, but were confident in their emergency preparedness for a similar situation.
“We all have to be very aware of our surroundings at all times and we have to plan ahead,” El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said. “Anytime we’re out in the public we need to be very aware of our surroundings.”
With a number of mass shootings taking place in Texas alone in 2019, many churches have taken security measures for the safety of their members.
First United Methodist Church leaders in El Campo decided to hire a security team to protect their 250-member congregation, according to Pastor Richard Young.
“You have to think about how do you protect people,” Young said.
As a smaller church, First Baptist Church of El Campo does not have a security team, but Pastor Rick DuBroc said the congregation has many members who would hopefully be able to help in a crisis situation.
“We have a lot of police officers in our church, so we’re blessed there,” DuBroc said. “Policemen, like all first responders, they’re never off duty. Hopefully, nothing like that will never happen. Hopefully, somebody would be able to help in that situation.”
Active shooting situations can be difficult to imagine happening anywhere, but especially a church, Young said.
“It’s a reality unfortunately in today’s world,” Young said. “I’m sad that it happened. I’m sad that there was loss of life. I’m happy that there wasn’t more loss of life.”
While mass shootings are uncommon in Wharton County, two have occurred within the last two years. ECPD has protocol in place specifically for mass-shooter events. They also work to prepare the community for such emergencies through educational programs.
In order to aid community preparedness, Stanphill and ECPD Community Service Officer Mark Biskup offer active shooter alert training to community members upon request.
“If there’s anybody out there, any group of people that are interested, any business or whatever, we’d be more than happy to come talk to them and give them pointers,” Stanphill said.
