City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Juan Jose Manzano Jr., 36, of 472 Candy was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, no bicycle registration and failure to appear after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he was referred to municipal court.
Gerardo Alejo, 37, of 1185 Olivia was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 for possession of drug paraphernalia as well as warrants for failure to appear and no valid driver’s license on the grounds of the El Campo Branch Library, 200 W. Church. A glass pipe was seized. Processed, he will be handled in municipal court.
Briana Lynn Hernandez, 20, of 202 W. Norris was arrested 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug free zone and driving while license invalid after being stopped for a traffic violation. Marijuana was seized. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Violence, weapons
Caterra Armani Wilkins, 20, of 401 W. First was booked directly at the county jail at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 on a warrant for assault causing injury. Processed, she posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Shiron Kneshell Phynon, 20, of 6502 Sterling Shores Lane in Rosenberg was booked directly at the county jail at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 on a warrant for assault causing injury. Processed, she posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars targeted a vehicle in the 800 block of West Fifth between Sept. 9 and 14. A converter, backpack, purse, wallet and other items were stolen. Loss was estimated at near $2,000.
Vandals struck at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. A fire alarm was damaged and portions stolen.
Two catalytic converters were stolen from Texas Disposal System, 225 W. Railroad, between 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 and 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20. Loss exceeds $5,000.
A vehicle was burglarized on the grounds of First Church of God, 2104 N. Mechanic, between 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 and 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20. A revolver and assortment of coins were stolen. Loss exceeds $400.
A .45-caliber handgun was stolen from a home in the 700 block of Mable between 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 and 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Loss is estimated at $600.
Candy was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Lynn between 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 and 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
A yellow Huffy Beach Cruiser bicycle was stolen from the 200 block of Avenue C between 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. Loss was set at $175.
A vehicle was burglarized and vandalized on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around noon Tuesday, Sept. 21. A Champion generator valued at $900 was stolen and an estimated $500 damage done to a Dodge 1500.
A hit-and-run was reported at Best Western/Executive Inn, 25880 U.S. 59, around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. A 50-gallon flower pot, door, stone pillar, carpet and tile were damaged. Cost nears $1,000.
A front door and window screens were damaged at a home in the 200 block of Pecan between 2 and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Cost nears $200.
Violence, weapons
Police deployed a taser during a disturbance in the 300 block of Alamo around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Other
Police are investigating a fleeing stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of Able around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jackie Bornstein, 32, of 15406 Blue Creek Ranch in Houston was arrested by Precinct 2 constables at 11:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19 for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying a weapon. Processed, he posted $17,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Cirilo Zambrano III, 41, of 22072 Brushline Road in Edinburg was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense, tampering with evidence, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver’s license.
Gloria Sue Munoz, 26, of 310 Shropshire was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 for possession of a controlled substance more than a gram.
Enrique Mark Rangel Jr., 24, of 411 Omega was booked at 6:24 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 on warrants for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 4 grams, possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana in a drug free zone and possession of marijuana.
Daniel Duarte, 23, of 11518 Herald Square in Houston was arrested at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Deborah Ann Perez, 54, of 406 Hwy. 181 in Taft was arrested at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
Paul Edward Perez, 51, of 406 Hwy. 181 in Taft for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying of a weapon.
Property
Thomas Helburt Warrant, 39, of 611 W. Monseratte was booked at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions.
Kimberly Marie Moon, 38, of 102 Blackstone Place in Port Lavaca was arrested at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Violence, weapons
Benjamin Blanco Jr., 42, of 902 Fourth in Louise was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 for misdemeanor assault. Processed, he posted a $200 bond and was released.
Anita Codero Gonzales, 57, of 2234 CR 216 in East Bernard was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 for misdemeanor assault. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
