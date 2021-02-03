No challengers have registered, so far, to be on the ballot in the upcoming May El Campo ISD school board race, which will see four trustee positions up for district election.
All positions on the May 1 ballot are currently filled by incumbents; Board President James Russell, position 4; Secretary Greg Anderson, position 1; and trustee Dennis Rawlings, position 2, are up for election after last winning their spots in 2018. Trustee David Vallejo will be facing his first election after he was sworn into the vacated position 3 in October.
The ECISD school board unanimously approved the election’s polling location and the times and dates for early voting as part of the consent agenda at its Jan. 26 meeting.
Russell, who has served as a trustee since 2009, intends to run for re-election in May, he told the newspaper. Russell became board president in May, 2019 and is an ECISD alumni.
“My service on the board grows from my background in education coupled with my desire to be a positive, contributing member of our community,” Russell said.
Serving since May 2016, Anderson has been a trustee for five years. He is an ECISD parent and graduate. Rawlings has been on the board for six years and is also an ECISD graduate. He began serving in May 2015.
Anderson and Rawlings did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment as of press time.
Vallejo, a district alumni and parent of two current students, intends to run for re-election in May, he told the Leader-News. The board’s newest member, he replaced former trustee Rich DuBroc who resigned in September. Vallejo will be on May’s ballot to serve the remainder of DuBroc’s term, which ends in 2022.
Facing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during the current and previous school year has presented a new set of obstacles for school districts across the country. In spite of the obstacles, Russell sees a bright future ahead for the district, which motivated him to continue his service as a trustee.
“I believe that the district is currently on the cusp of very positive things,” Russell said. “ECISD has worked hard to get (to) this position and the climb was not always easy nor enjoyable. The dedication required to now be poised for success is a testament to the district’s personnel as well as the leadership of the district.”
ECISD trustee terms last three years. The May election winner for position 3 and trustee Ed Erwin will be up for election in 2022, with Vice President Anthony Dorotik and trustee Susan Nohavitza up for election in 2023.
Those interested in running in the May election can file to be on the ballot at the ECISD Administration Office, 700 W. Norris. The deadline for filing is 5 p.m. on Feb. 12, and filing opened on Jan. 13.
The election will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 1 at the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, with early voting running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 19 - 23 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 26 and 27.
Applications to vote by mail must be received by the Wharton County early voting clerk by the end of the business day on April 20.
