Cleaned Pipes

Commissioner Stephen Goetsch, leading Commissioner’s Court in Judge Spenrath’s absence, approved a plumbing repair bill for the East Bernard Branch Library at their Court session Monday.

The Wharton County Commissioners voted Monday to pay one hefty plumbing bill for the East Bernard Branch Library.

In a unanimous vote – with County Judge Phillip Spenrath absent – the commissioners agreed to spend up to $47,450 for plumbing work at the East Bernard library. The need for the plumbing was brought up last month at commissioners court when prep work for leveling the foundation revealed leaky cast iron drain pipes under the restrooms.

