Unemployment in Wharton County is less than in the rest of the state, but for some locals living paycheck to paycheck, the pandemic has been unrelenting.
The non-adjusted unemployment rate for Wharton County in June was 7.6 percent, or 1,584 unemployed out of a total labor force of 20,953, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. Wharton County’s rate is lower than the state’s non-adjusted rate, which falls at 8.9 percent.
County unemployment is down compared to the April and May rates, which were 9.7 and 9.9, respectively. Less people overall are dealing with pandemic-era unemployment, but many are still struggling to pay their bills.
Charlene Perez of East Bernard stopped working after her husband tested positive for COVID-19 in order to care for him. He became ill in early July, and she contracted the virus a few days after him. Her husband eventually developed pneumonia and was admitted to the hospital.
COVID-19 “is bad,” Perez said. “Only the people that have been through it, that have experienced being in the hospital with it, know what we feel, what it’s like and the struggle.”
The couple developed symptoms over one month ago, and they are still not completely better. Perez is receiving unemployment, and she and her husband are currently unable to work due to their lingering COVID-19 symptoms, Perez said.
“We live check by check,” Perez said. “Unemployment doesn’t give us that much. At the end of the day, we just thank God that we’re alive. Other people who go into the hospital don’t come out.”
Nationally, unemployment skyrocketed due to mandatory closures and economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though many Texas businesses have reopened, unemployment remains higher compared to the same time last year. In June 2019, the Wharton County and Texas unemployment rates were 3.6 and 3.7, respectively, according to TWC.
Echoing the advice of health officials, doctors, politicians and others, Perez requested the public stay home whenever possible during the pandemic.
“It’s very sad just to be at home and watch all these people party,” she said. “They don’t care that they’re killing people.”
