The Louise ISD school board will discuss whether remote learning is an effective option for students at its upcoming Monday meeting.
The coronavirus pandemic has shaped many aspects of the 2020-2021 school year, including how students receive their education.
LISD, and school districts across the country, provided online and in person options to students this year, but LISD trustees will examine whether remote learning is providing a quality education for students.
An amendment due to the COVID-19 pandemic to the district’s abatement agreement with solar company Hecate Energy Ramsey was approved by the Texas comptroller. The board will consider approving the paperwork for the amendment.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the LISD building, 408 Second.
