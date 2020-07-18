Sticking a medical swab up your own nose with a doctor supervising is likely not a typical afternoon activity for most El Campoans, but if you seek COVID-19 testing, this could be the exact scenario you find yourself in.
In El Campo, Mid Coast Medical Clinic offers COVID-19 testing free to patients. The testing is administered to patients by health care staff through a drive-through process.
“(Patients) are glad that we’re offering it here,” Reception Supervisor Erica Ramirez said. “I believe we’re the only testing site here in El Campo.”
Many tests have been conducted at the clinic in the last few weeks, according to Ramirez. Mid Coast offers both a rapid COVID-19 test and a test that takes longer to get results.
“The health care (providers) are determining whether the patients are able to get a rapid (test) or not,” Ramirez said.
The CVS in Wharton, however, offers a unique form of self-administered COVID-19 testing, by appointment only. To get tested, patients drive up and are directed by supervising medical staff on how to conduct the swab test.
“This sample collection method is allowed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support increased access to testing, keep health care providers safe and enable for the conservation of scarce PPE supplies,” CVS Senior Communications Consultant Monica Prinzing said.
The CVS tests are offered for free. About 40 tests daily have been conducted at the Wharton location, according to local CVS staff. One million COVID-19 tests have been conducted at CVS stores across the U.S. since June 30.
“If patients are unable to self-swab to collect a specimen, they are encouraged to contact their Primary Care Provider or local department of health to identify other test sites,” Prinzing said.
If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and want to get tested, you can schedule a CVS appointment at Cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing or a Mid Coast appointment at 543-5510.
