Forty-one Wharton County residents had died from the coronavirus pandemic as of Wednesday, according to the Department of State Health Services, but Hurricane Laura has briefly delayed any further updates.
“While most counties in our region were able to avoid the predicted catastrophic damage from Hurricane Laura, the DSHS team has been fully engaged in supporting the public health and medical needs of the affected counties in the East. Our epidemiologists have not been able to keep up with processing COVID-19 lab reports,” according to an announcement from state officials sent to the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
The last state report puts 630 active COVID-19 cases in the county and 1,169 infected since the pandemic sweeping the world was first recorded in Wharton County.
The local OEM’s last report, however, lists 28 Wharton County deaths due to COVID-19 with 742 active cases. The total positive case count was 1,223, according to information received by the county office.
The next free testing in the county is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic. No registration is required.
