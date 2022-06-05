Solar farm builders want pay, in court

A Wharton County judge will decide if a Louise solar farm contractors’ dispute over $2 million in unpaid work will go to trial or be handled in arbitration.
Bighorn Construction, of Fort Worth, filed a mechanics lien on Jan. 28 against the Aktina Solar project near the intersection of County Roads 301 and 322 alleging material and manpower were provided to primary contractor Rosendin Electric, a California contractor with a Dallas office, to the tune of $2,193,781.23 went unpaid.
Bighorn Construction filed a suit for the unpaid work against Rosendin Electric and Hecate Energy Ramsey on Jan. 28.
Rosendin’s attorney argues in a May 11 filing with the 329th District Court’s office on May 11, arbitration between Rosendin and subcontractors, like Bighorn, is required as long as the claim is made in a reasonable time-frame.
Meanwhile, Hecate Energy Ramsey sold the solar project to Tokyo Gas America in 2020 and Tokyo Gas America, project owners, deny any interaction in the dispute between the contractors.
A motion to force arbitration was filed by Rosendin’s attorney on the same day, no further action had been taken as of press time.
A mechanic’s lien is a legal claim that a contractor can take out on a project for unpaid work. If granted, a court confirms that the money is owed and anyone who purchases the project, takes on that debt.
Bighorn alleges it did surveying, clearing and excavation on the solar project providing necessary manpower and material and the primary contractor, Rosendin Electric, hasn’t paid for the service.
Rosendin Electric says that the work performed wasn’t done well, and that’s why the contract was ended.
“What we have is that Bighorn was sub-contracted by Rosendin and that Rosendin terminated them for poor performance. Bighorn then claimed that Rosendin hadn’t paid them ... From our point of view, they will figure it out and the owner is protected,” Tokyo Gas America Vice President Chino Tatsuro said.
The solar farm will offer an economic windfall for Louise ISD, and the Louise administration isn’t worried about the lien.
“It wouldn’t impact us because the Louise agreement granted a 10-year tax cap of $20 million in value. That would come from the owner. The value of the equipment would be worth more than $20 million, unless someone just went bankrupt and left the value which seems really far-fetched,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
Wharton County Central Appraisal District is still finalizing evaluations but the preliminary 2022 evaluation for the solar project is listed at $227 million.
