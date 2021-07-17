Once a top-priority project, the El Campo ISD community safety dome plan has stalled, three years after it was created, as the district continues its wait for word on project funding.
A Federal Emergency Management Agency safety dome is designed to provide shelter during a hurricane or other crisis. El Campo ISD also applied for state funding to build the project, but district leaders never received an answer.
“I reached out to the grant writer that we used and she indicated that she was never notified one way or the other,” ECISD Assistant Superintendent David Bright said.
ECISD’s application has not been approved for funding for their project, but they have not been denied either, Texas Division of Emergency Management Media Chief Seth Christensen told the newspaper Thursday. ECISD’s application is in an “alternate pot at the moment,” he said, meaning it could still be funded should an approved project fall through.
After Hurricane Harvey, TDEM received about $820 million in federal funds that could be used for projects like ECISD’s safety dome. TDEM received many project applications for this funding, with the requested funds totaling about $4.5 billion or more than five times the amount of the actual project funds awarded to TDEM for distribution.
The ECISD proposed safety dome would cost around $5.5 million, with $4.2 million expected to come from FEMA grants and the rest from the district’s general fund. It would be built to withstand winds of up to 250 miles per hour, and it would have about 17,000 square feet of open floor space. It would be built at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris.
Applying for the grant, district leaders knew their chances were slim after Wharton ISD was approved for a similar project.
“We have been told that only one application would be approved in Wharton County,” Bright said.
WISD and the City of Wharton applied for a grant for the City of Wharton Community Safe Room around the same time as ECISD, learning on Jan. 21, 2020 that they would receive at least $400,000 from TDEM. As stated in the application, the Wharton project is estimated to cost about $5 million.
Other funding options are available, should the district choose to apply for them, according to Christensen. Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) was created in 2020 by FEMA for hazard mitigation projects and offers a piece of $700 million in total funding.
ECISD and WISD could not apply directly for the grants, because one of the requirements is for the organization to have a hazard mitigation plan. Each ISD enlisted the help of their respective cities, with El Campo ISD beginning the application process in 2018.
While WISD officials elected to utilize their dome for athletics in times of non-emergency, ECISD’s would be used as a classroom and cafeteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.