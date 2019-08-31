Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
August Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Hunter Alonso Perez, 22, of 161 Hacke in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 21. He stands accused of using a firearm to threaten a man.
• Marcus Lee Perez, 28, of 800 Ave. H, Apt. 127, in Bay City for evading arrest with a prior conviction on May 30. He allegedly fled from a Wharton police officer.
• Ricardo Antonio Perez, 37, of 208 E. Norris for unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material on Sept. 6, 2018. He allegedly posted nude photos of a woman without consent.
Perez has prior felony convictions for forgery on Oct. 5, 2007 in Harris County, and abandon and forgery on Sept. 12, 2017, both in Wharton County.
• James Ryan Petersen, 41, of 600 Texas in Wharton for possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on May 30. He allegedly had marijuana in the Wharton County Jail.
• Jose Trevino Ramos, 45, of 13124 Hwy. 71 in El Campo for failure to comply as a sex offender on Oct. 31, 2018. He allegedly failed to register his address with El Campo police.
Ramos has prior felony convictions for sex offender duty to register on Sept. 12, 2002 and evading arrest with a vehicle on Nov. 25, 2014, both in Wharton County.
• Roberto Resendiz, 20, of 18943 Hwy. 90 in East Bernard for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Feb. 22.
• Jose Guadalupe Rivera, 51, of 311 Foerster in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on June 16.
He has prior felony DWI convictions on Dec. 15, 2006, two counts on May 19, 2015, and a single count on Nov. 21, 2017, all in Wharton County.
• Bernardo Cruz Rodriguez Jr., 41, of 708 McGrew in El Campo for six counts of indecency with a child - sexual contact. The crime allegedly took place June 1, 2013 and between Feb. 15, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2016.
The grand jury also issued a single count of aggravated sexual assault of a child against Rodriquez, a June 1, 2013 case involving a child under the age of 14.
Rodriguez has a prior felony conviction for indecency with a child - sexual contact on April 23, 2002 in Wharton County.
• Dagoberto Sapien Rodriguez, 45, of 7738 Hwy. 71 in Garwood for possession of a controlled substance on May 27. He allegedly had less than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
• Stephan Singleton, 59, of 4000 CR 131 in Wharton for theft with two prior convictions on June 3. He allegedly stole clothing from a retail store.
Singleton has prior two felony convictions for theft in Harris County as well as single count convictions for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance on Jan. 25, 1999 and possession of a controlled substance on March 19, 2013, also in Harris County.
• Jennifer Amalia Tellez, 22, of 5417 Hazel in Baytown for possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance on May 12. She allegedly had cocaine inside the Wharton County Jail.
• Jesus Miguel Vazquez, 27, of 509 Oscar in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 25. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Gerardo Vazquez-Rodriguez, 27, of unspecified location in Mexico for evading arrest with a vehicle, smuggling of persons and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on May 23. He allegedly attempted to conceal and transport multiple undocumented aliens while fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.
• Brian Morgan Winzenried, 30, of 700 CR 390 in El Campo for injury to a elderly person and burglary of a habitation on May 21. He allegedly grabbed and pulled an elderly man while stealing from him.
Winzenried has a prior felony conviction for burglary of a habitation on Sept. 26, 2008.
• Gabriel Zapata, 34, of 305 E. Correll in El Campo for theft on March 24. He allegedly stole merchandise from a retail store.
Zapata has two prior misdemeanor convictions for theft, one in Victoria County and one in Wharton County.
