Wharton County business owners interested in retrofitting properties might receive some help from the county court if commissioners approve a proposed PACE resolution Monday.
PACE, or the Property Assessed Clean Energy Act, passed by the Texas Legislature in 2013 allows city and county governments to work with property owners to obtain financing for energy or water saving measures for their commercial, industrial or large multi-family residential buildings and pay them back as part of their property assessment.
Improvements covered by the PACE financing would include, but not be limited to, wastewater recovery and reuse systems, high efficiency lighting and AMD high efficiency heaters and chillers.
These renovations and improvements work to decrease the strain on the local power grid as well as enabling property owners to save money on utility costs such as heating and cooling.
A total of 87 cities and counties had joined the program with Wharton and El Campo joining just recently.
The program ties repayment for the infrastructure to the property, ensuring that if the property is sold, the previous owner is no longer paying for a renovation they aren’t using, where financing for the project can provide up to 100 percent of the cost.
Commissioners will be holding a public hearing on the PACE program at 9:45 a.m. at the Commissioner’s Courtroom, 309 E. Milam in Wharton.
The court has received a pair of bids to convert two Wharton County Juvenile Probation offices into one Castro Construction of El Campo for $10,500 and AJ Homebuilders of El Campo firm for $17,500. In general, governmental entities choose the cheapest bid unless there is a specific reason given for bypassing it.
Commissioners will consider Internet services provided by Airespring for the East Milam Street Courthouse in Wharton and the East Calhoun Street Annex in El Campo for $2,009.14 monthly.
Also on the court’s agenda are setting a hearing on decreasing the speed limit on CR 150 to 30 mph, potentially approving the Helicopter Subdivision plat and discussing the 2023 Property Renewal Proposal with Texas Association of Counties and deciding on the deductible.
The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 22 at the Wharton County Commissioners Court, 309 E. Milam in Wharton, with time reserved for public comments.
