Developer seeks change

Current unit before tree planting, other landscaping, skirting complete. City Staff reporting issues with electrical inspections and with compliance to planned development. White Wing Estates owner Cuatro Strack’s filings on the issue request “minor details” be addressed in proposed changes to his development agreement.

With the first five modular homes failing to meet city expectations, a West Loop developer wants to change the deal allowing his rental park to exist.

To do so, Joe “Cuatro” Strack has to get the blessing of El Campo’s Planning & Zoning Commission and, ultimately, city council.

