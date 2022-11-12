With the first five modular homes failing to meet city expectations, a West Loop developer wants to change the deal allowing his rental park to exist.
To do so, Joe “Cuatro” Strack has to get the blessing of El Campo’s Planning & Zoning Commission and, ultimately, city council.
Strack filed an application for the 16.06-acre development White Wing Estates off the West Loop in August 2019, spending the next two years refining his vision and receiving approval. The approved plan promises at least one window on each home facing the road, built in decks on the mobile home like structures once the wheels are removed, storm doors, dawn to dusk security lights, landscaping, skirting within 14 days, concrete bases on sheds and more.
At that point, the plan was to have would-be residents bring their own homes and place them on rental lots. Now, Strack’s company can buy the homes directly and set them up, 80 in all.
Development is not going to plan, according to El Campo City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier.
Five units have been placed, with two failing electrical inspections.
“The individual sites with pre-fabricated homes placed on them are currently ... non-compliant with Planned Development Zone ... approved by City Council Dec. 13, 2021 with regards to landscaping, porch and for windows on street-facing walls ... At this time, zero of the five structures have decks, but the two initially placed do have steps,” Hasselmeier said in her report.
One does not have a window facing the street and landscaping has yet to be determined. “But there are some concerns regarding the ability of the smaller sized lots being able to accommodate the minimum landscape requirements,” she said.
Strack calls his proposed changes minor.
“There is no change to the intent of the project, just some minor details. In hindsight, we may have added too many descriptive items in the PD (Planned Development). I just want to be sure the community is able to thrive for many years to come and provide a much-needed option for housing here in El Campo,” Strack said in his 2022 Proposed Amendments.
He wants to remove all the above mentioned points along with requirements for storm doors and high quality insulation on roofs.
The staff recommendation is to hold Strack to the original planned development agreement.
Placing a water well in the development for irrigation purposes is also a new part of the plan with Strack asking council to change the current ordinance. Right now, council allows irrigation well on lots no smaller than 25-acre. Generally, these well serve a single home, not a rental park.
At the last council session, however, council indicated its willingness to see a proposed ordinance lowering the requirement to 15 acres and foregoing the revenue White Wing Estates could produce for the utility fund.
No action has been taken on the proposal as of yet.
“I suspect that both council and Planning & Zoning will be very mindful when considering future proposals,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said of the proposal.
The Planning & Zoning Commission meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in council chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public.
Other items on the agenda include proposed changes to restrictions on mechanic shops and smoke shops.
